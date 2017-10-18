WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

NightSide – #MeToo

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, actress Alyssa Milano started a social media campaign that encouraged women to post “Me Too” if they had experienced sexual harassment or assault at some point in their lives. The purpose was to demonstrate to those who are unaware how prevalent this is in our society. The outpouring of stories and perspectives has been overwhelming, with thousands and thousands sharing some of their most personal experiences and emotions. Tonight, we wanted to offer another platform for women to share their thoughts and experiences and how it has affected them in their lives.

