Police: Man Broke Into Kennel To Steal His Dog

SPENCER (CBS) — Police said a Spencer man broke into their kennel to steal his dog.

Eriq Ethier, 21, turned himself in to Spencer Police Tuesday afternoon. He’s charged with breaking and entering, larceny, and cruelty to animals.

Police said Ethier had surrendered the dog to Animal Control officers.

They said he later admitted he took the dog from the department’s kennel, and told them where it was.

The dog was found at a friend’s home and taken back to Animal Control.

Ethier is set to be arraigned Wednesday in East Brookfield Court.

