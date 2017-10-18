Authorities Identify Man Found Dead After Leominster Standoff

LEOMINSTER (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who was found dead after barricading himself inside a Massachusetts house and setting it on fire.

The Worcester District Attorney’s office says the police found 33-year-old Sean Hill dead inside a Leominster home after a standoff Monday.

Police entered the building via a second-floor window. (WBZ-TV)

Police had gone to the home shortly before noon to take the man into custody and transport him to a substance abuse or alcohol treatment center.

Leominster Police Chief Michael Goldman says a standoff ensued, and the home went up in flames around 12:45 p.m. Officers believed Hill was armed at the time, and officers held shields to protect the firefighters battling the blaze.

Authorities later found Hill’s body on the first floor of the home. Authorities have not said how he died.

