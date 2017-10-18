Kenny Chesney To Play Gillette Stadium For An 18th Time Next Summer

FOXBORO (CBS) – Kenny Chesney is coming back to Foxboro.

The country star announced Wednesday that he’ll play Gillette Stadium on Aug. 24, 2018 as part of his “Trip Around The Sun” tour.

In a tweet Tuesday, the stadium had hinted that “one of our favorites” is returning next year. This will be the 18th time Chesney has headlined at Gillette; he performed two shows there in August.

The Trip Around The Sun Tour comes to Foxboro on 8/24 as part of our Dunkin Donuts Concert Series!

The Trip Around The Sun Tour comes to Foxboro on 8/24 as part of our Dunkin Donuts Concert Series!

Chesney noted in a statement that several tracks from his live album “Live in No Shoes Nation” were recorded in Foxboro.

“We have so much fun, so much life, so many memories – all tied up in these shows and these songs – I am ready to get out there and kick into another summer where we can all celebrate how lucky we are to love life and be able to come together,” Chesney said.

Tickets for next year’s show go on sale to the public on Oct. 27.