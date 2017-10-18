Brad Stevens: Full Recovery Expected For Gordon Hayward; No Timetable For Return

BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Wednesday that further tests confirmed the initial diagnosis on Gordon Hayward’s injured ankle, but added there is no timeline yet for surgery and recovery.

Tests confirmed that Hayward suffered a broken tibia and dislocated ankle Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hayward suffered the gruesome injury just 5:15 into his Celtics career after taking a nasty fall on an alley-oop attempt. The 27-year-old signed a four-year, $128 million contract with Boston over the offseason.

Hayward will have surgery “very soon” but the team has not yet determined when that will happen.

Stevens was asked if this is a season-ending injury.

“I’m not going to speculate or put a timeline on it,” Stevens said.

The team will know more about a recovery timeline following surgery.

“He’s down,” Stevens said. “There’s a physical pain to it, but there’s also doubled by the emotional pain of, he put a lot of effort into trying to start his career out well in Boston. This is a setback, but we’re expecting a full recovery. We know there are going to be a lot of tough days ahead on that recovery, but at the same time hopefully it’ll improve day to day. But it’s been tough on him.”

Stevens praised the Cavs’ response to the injury as “top notch,” and said he did not believe there was any ill intent on the play by former Celtic Jae Crowder.

“There was no ill-will, no fault. Nothing,” Stevens said. “I haven’t re-watched it. I don’t really have any interest in re-watching it because of the fall. But I didn’t think that at all when I was watching it live.”

Marcus Smart will start in place of Hayward on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden in Boston’s home opener.

Stevens said that while the team will miss Hayward’s presence on the court, but they can’t dwell on the injury.

“We’ve got a game tonight,” Stevens said.