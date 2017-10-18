Gloucester Police Growing Beards For Pediatric Cancer Research

GLOUCESTER (CBS) — Gloucester Police aren’t normally allowed to grow out their facial hair–but for the rest of the year, they’re getting a little leeway in exchange for donations to pediatric cancer research.

As part of the “Growing Hair Because We Care” drive, the officers will be allowed to keep neatly-trimmed beards and facial hair in exchange for a $100 donation to the Jimmy Fund.

It’s the fourth year the department has participated in the program. Last year, they raised $3,800 for breast cancer research, and they donated to the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Special Olympics in past years.

“This is a fun and visible way for us to show support for a great cause,” Interrim Gloucester Police Chief John McCarthy said in a release. “I’m proud of the consistent enthusiasm that our officers and the community have shown for this program, and I’m looking forward to another successful fundraiser this year.”

They’re inviting the public to join in by matching officers donations–and said one lucky participant who signs up for an online auction will get the chance to shave an officer at the end of the drive.