Small Earthquake Shakes Parts Of New Hampshire

SANBORNTON, N.H. (AP) — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire which had residents describing it as a large rumble.

The Weston Observatory recorded an earthquake hitting Sanbornton Tuesday evening. The magnitude 1.9 quake’s epicenter was measured to be around 3 miles west of the town proper.

Small earthquakes are not uncommon in New England. In the past month, four earthquakes under magnitude 2 have been recorded across New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine.

