Aggressive Turkeys Becoming A Problem, Police Warn

BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Police in one Massachusetts town are warning residents about a menace on the streets: Wild turkeys.

Bridgewater police posted a video to Twitter Sunday of four turkeys chasing after a police cruiser. Some followers found the scene pretty amusing, but police aren’t laughing.

“Aggressive turkeys are a problem in town,” police wrote. “State law doesn’t allow the police or the ACO to remove them.”

Anyone having turkey trouble should call the MSPCA at 617-522-7400, police said.

In Rhode Island, a Cranston orthodontist had to clarify that it’s not accepting turkeys as new patients after one crashed through a window.

Staff at Pezza Orthodontics discovered the turkey in the waiting room surrounded by shattered glass on Monday. It didn’t appear to be hurt.

