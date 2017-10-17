Aggressive Turkeys Becoming A Problem, Police Warn

BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Police in one Massachusetts town are warning residents about a menace on the streets: Wild turkeys.

Bridgewater police posted a video to Twitter Sunday of four turkeys chasing after a police cruiser. Some followers found the scene pretty amusing, but police aren’t laughing.

Aggressive turkey's are a problem in town. State law doesn't allow the police or the ACO to remove them. Contact MSPCA 617-522-7400 for info pic.twitter.com/i42Zc3pXIo — Bridgewater Police (@BwtrPolice) October 15, 2017

“Aggressive turkeys are a problem in town,” police wrote. “State law doesn’t allow the police or the ACO to remove them.”

Anyone having turkey trouble should call the MSPCA at 617-522-7400, police said.

In Rhode Island, a Cranston orthodontist had to clarify that it’s not accepting turkeys as new patients after one crashed through a window.

Staff at Pezza Orthodontics discovered the turkey in the waiting room surrounded by shattered glass on Monday. It didn’t appear to be hurt.