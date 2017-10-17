Keller @ Large: Why Do They Keep Lying To Us?

BOSTON (CBS) – I love it when politicians lash out at the press for somehow fostering negative perceptions of them among the public.

It’s all our fault for showering them with critical coverage, and underplaying or ignoring all the good things they do for us. But I would respectfully suggest that these pols might want to examine their propensity for spoon-feeding the public nonsense and expecting us to say thank you, may we please have some more.

Here’s an example:

“We are probably now, despite what we read, we’re probably now, I think at least as far as I’m concerned closer than ever before,” President Trump said Monday about his relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has been openly and repeatedly belittled in public by Trump.

Their relationship is closer than ever?

Even McConnell couldn’t bring himself to repeat or support that whopper.

And the tendency to pour water down your back and tell you it’s raining is very much a bi-partisan phenomenon.

“If you like your health care plan, you’ll be able to keep your health care plan,” President Obama said over and over again, ignoring the many thousands who lost their doctor and plan.

And keep in mind, this is nothing new.

If you’ve been watching the new documentary about the Vietnam War, perhaps you’ve been struck by the breathtaking willingness of our leaders to lie to us or, at best, keep us in the dark.

Why do they do it?

To serve a political end they feel justifies the means. To protect their egos. To keep their seats.

Whatever the reasons, I have a tip for pols angry about media and public skepticism.

There’s a mirror over there. Go look in it.

Share your thoughts with me via email at keller@wbztv.com, or use Twitter, @kelleratlarge.