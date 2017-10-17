Former School Bus Driver Accused Of Molesting Young Child

WARREN (CBS) — A former Quaboag Regional School District bus driver has been accused of molesting a child.

Michael King, 47 of Brookfield, is charged with indecent assault and battery of a child under 14, as well as reckless endangerment.

Quaboag Superintendent Brett Kustigian said King drove a bus in the district from November 2016 to June 2017, and said he believes King drove for Quabbin Regional School District this year–but said the accusations against him don’t involve students on the bus.

“We have no reason to believe that any of our students were affected by Mr. King,” wrote Kustigian in a letter sent to parents.

A meeting is being held at 5:30 p.m. at the Quaboag Regional Middle and High School where the public can ask Kustigian, the Warren and West Brookfield Police chiefs, and several other school officials about student safety and security.

In addition, the state Department of Children and Families is investigating.

“The Department of Children and Families received a report on this situation and is investigating in collaboration with law enforcement,” a DCF spokesperson told WBZ-TV Tuesday.