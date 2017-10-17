WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

MIT Student On Mission To Keep Syrian Refugees Warm

By Lisa Hughes
Filed Under: Lisa Hughes, MIT, Syria refugees

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – The fighting in Syria has displaced thousands of people, and with winter coming, the plight of some of them may only get worse. A local college student is trying to help some of those refugees with a low cost sleeping bag he wants to distribute across the Middle East.

The MIT sophomore came up with the design in his dorm room. “For refugees who are living either in camps or resettlement areas, it’s very tough to stay warm,” says 19-year-old Vick Liu. “There was such a large group of people who were suffering, and I was just trying to figure out how can I help.”

pack2 MIT Student On Mission To Keep Syrian Refugees Warm

TravlerPack sleeping bag designed by Vick Liu (WBZ-TV)

Wanting to help turned into a sleeping bag design that Vick drew on a napkin. He sewed the prototype in his dorm room. “We actually kept the sewing machine in my closet and the raw materials under my bed,” he says.

The sleeping bag he came up with is inexpensive, light and versatile and called the TravlerPack. “It can help someone stay warm down to 15-degrees Fahrenheit. It’s $50 to manufacture and ship to Syria,” he says.

pack MIT Student On Mission To Keep Syrian Refugees Warm

TravlerPack sleeping bag designed by Vick Liu (WBZ-TV)

A shoulder strap makes it easy to carry, and pockets inside and out mean travel papers, money and other small possessions are relatively secure. Vick raised enough money online to manufacture 250 sleeping bags. “They should reach Syria around late December, early January, right in time for the coldest part of the winter,” he says.

vick MIT Student On Mission To Keep Syrian Refugees Warm

Vick Liu (WBZ-TV)

Phase 2 is even bigger. “We are trying to raise money for 1,000 bags, and that should be $50,000,” he says.

Vick is working with a New Hampshire non-profit called NuDay Syria which will distribute the sleeping bags.

For more information or to donate visit Vick’s GoFundMe page.

More from Lisa Hughes
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch