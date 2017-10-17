Police Investigating Sex Assault At High School

WEYMOUTH (AP) — Officials say a sexual assault has been reported at a Massachusetts high school and an investigation is underway.

Weymouth Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Curtis-Whipple and Weymouth High School principal Alan Strauss said Tuesday the assault that allegedly took place Monday at the school “involves minor students.”

School Committee Chairwoman Lisa Belmarsh tells The Patriot Ledger the person who allegedly committed the assault is in custody.

School officials say the police have been contacted and are investigating.

Further details were not immediately available on Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

