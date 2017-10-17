Police Investigating Sex Assaults Connected To Vehicles For Hire

MILTON (CBS) – Police are investigating two incidents where women were sexually assaulted in Milton. In both cases, the women were leaving clubs in other communities and had gotten into vehicles they believed were “vehicles for hire.”

Police say the women were alone at the time, and were picked up away from the main entrance of the club.

The male driver then took the women to an area in Milton and assaulted them.

“The operator of this vehicle is likely targeting females, traveling alone, who he believes may be intoxicated,” Milton Police said.

Police say when using vehicles for hire, use only licensed cabs or make sure you verify the driver and car from the ride-hailing service.