Patrice Bergeron Practices With Bruins, Could Be Nearing Return

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron appears to be one step closer to making his season debut. The center participated in a limited capacity with the Bruins on Tuesday at the Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, skating in a non-contact jersey.

Bergeron took his usual spot at center between wingers Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork during practice. David Backes, who is recovering from diverticulitis, also returned to the ice for the B’s and skated on a line with Tim Schaller and Riley Nash.

The Bruins have until Thursday night when take on the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden to determine whether Bergeron is ready to return to the lineup. He continues to recover from a lower-body injury suffered before the start of the season.

Bergeron’s presence in the lineup is much-needed right now, as the Bruins have gotten off to a 2-3 start and have looked lost at times on defense. They are allowing the eighth-most goals per game (3.60) and are generating the second-fewest shots on goal per game (27.0) in the NHL so far.

Adam McQuaid and Ryan Spooner were both absent from practice on Tuesday as they work their way back from lower-body injuries.

The Bruins announced on Tuesday that they have assigned forwards Austin Czarnik and Danton Heinen to Providence in the AHL. It’s likely that they made the moves to make room for Bergeron and Backes, which bodes well for their potential availability against Vancouver. Thursday will mark two weeks since Backes was diagnosed with diverticulitis, which initially gave him a 3-to-4-week timetable to return.