NightSide – Coffee Shop Dust Up

By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – A coffee shop owner in Lynn has found herself in a tough spot after her daughter, who formerly worked for the coffeehouse, posted on Facebook that she would never allow her family to hold its “coffee with a cop” promotion because it would “humanize police officers”. Kato Mele, the owner of White Rose Coffeehouse in Lynn, Massachusetts, has written a letter to the Lynn Police Department apologizing for the incident and reaffirming that law enforcement officers are welcome in their establishment. Should the public hold Mele’s daughter’s Facebook post against her mom and boycott the coffee shop? Or is it unfair to hold parents accountable for the actions of their kids?

