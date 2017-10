'Totally Irreplaceable': Waltham Police Say Goodbye To Dear FriendPolice officers in Waltham said a final farewell to their dear friend Dave Sandison on Monday.

Newton Police Buried With Leaf Blower ComplaintsSince new leaf blower restrictions took effect this year, Newton police have received hundreds of complaints from residents.

Police Crack Down On Dangerous New 'Swerving' TrendPolice in Worcester say they are prepared to arrest teenagers who have been riding bicycles recklessly on city streets.

Black Lives Matter Signs Defaced At Boston CollegeBoston College is looking into an incident where two Black Lives Matter signs were defaced in a residence hall.