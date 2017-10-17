Teen Driver Charged With Negligent Homicide In Somerville Officer’s Fatal Crash

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — The Burlington man accused of hitting and killing a Somerville Police officer in New Hampshire last week is now facing an upgraded charge of negligent homicide.

In addition to that charge, Michael Ricci, 18, faces four counts of reckless conduct, and second-degree assault.

Police say he was racing with another car on I-95 on Sunday morning when he caused a crash, hitting Somerville Police officer Louis Remigio, 55, who was on his motorcycle.

Officer Remigio, a 30-year veteran of the department, later died of his injuries.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across New England attended Remigio’s wake Thursday, and he was laid to rest on Friday.

Ricci posted $10,000 cash bail and was released, but was rearrested Tuesday on an unrelated outstanding warrant out of Lowell Juvenile Court for probation violation from a prior case.

He is set to be arraigned on Friday.

