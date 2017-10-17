Bullet Fired Into Mansfield Apartment Floor Nearly Hits Teen

MANSFIELD (CBS) — A man in Mansfield called police to his Eddy Street apartment just after 9 p.m. on Monday after he said someone in the building had fired a gun.

“How did he know?” read a Facebook post by Mansfield Police. “He was holding the bullet in his hand.”

The gun had been fired from inside the apartment below. It traveled through the shooter’s ceiling and into the bedroom of a 15-year-old living upstairs.

The bullet struck a bureau about two feet from the bed where the teen had been doing homework.

Responding officers say they found a loaded 9mm Marlin rifle and 29-year-0ld Timothy Downs in the apartment downstairs.

Downs was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and improper storage of a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Police were granted a search warrant of Downs’ apartment and said more charges could be filed.

The family who lives in the apartment told WBZ-TV they are glad everyone is okay, but it was frightening because they have two younger kids at home as well.

Police said Downs faced drug-related charges back in 2014.

“We posted about it and while many people were thankful for the arrest, there was a lot of ‘waste of taxpayer money’ talk because, while there were other drugs, the picture showed only the marijuana seized,” said the post.

“But this is why we arrest people for distributing and possessing large amounts of ‘just weed.’ Because it’s not ‘just weed.’ A teenager was nearly shot last night.”