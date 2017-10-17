LeBron James A Game-Time Decision For Tuesday’s Opener Vs. Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — In an effort to claim as much of the spotlight as he can ahead of Tuesday night’s NBA season opener, LeBron James is a game-time decision against the Celtics.

If you don’t think James is going to play, we have a bag of magic beans to sell you.

James is currently dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in practice back on September 27, causing him to miss three of Cleveland’s four exhibition games. He aggravated the injury last week after playing 30 minutes against the Chicago Bulls.

James participated in Tuesday’s morning shootaround at Quicken Loans Arena, but did not talk with reporters after the session. A team spokesman said James is a game-time decision.

The 32-year-old has never missed a season opener, and it’s highly unlikely James will miss Kyrie Irving’s return to Cleveland. After making three trips to the NBA Finals with LeBron back on the Cavaliers, winning one title together, Irving demanded a trade from Cleveland over the offseason. The Cavaliers sent him to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas (out with a hip injury), Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a 2017 first-round pick from the Brooklyn Nets.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said on Monday that if James can’t suit up, J.R. Smith would take his place in the Cavs starting lineup.