Hayward Breaks Ankle, Cavs Hold Off Celtics 102-99 In Opener

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Cavaliers, Gordon Hayward

CLEVELAND (AP) — Boston’s Gordon Hayward broke his left ankle just five minutes into the season, a grisly injury that overshadowed Kyrie Irving’s return to Cleveland and the Cavaliers’ 102-99 win over the shocked Celtics on Tuesday night.

LeBron James scored 29 points — 13 in the fourth quarter — in his most extensive action in three weeks because of a sprained left ankle. He also fed Kevin Love for a critical 3-pointer with 46.3 second left to put the Cavs up 102-98.

hayward2 Hayward Breaks Ankle, Cavs Hold Off Celtics 102 99 In Opener

Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics sits on the floor after being injured while playing the Cleveland Cavaliers (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Irving, who asked to be traded this summer after six seasons in Cleveland, had a chance to tie it with a 3-pointer at the horn but missed. Irving then shared a warm embrace with James, his teammate for three seasons.

Irving finished with 22 points for the Celtics, who overcame an 18-point deficit in the third and led with 2:04 left.

Love had 15 and Derrick Rose 14 in his debut for the Cavs.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

