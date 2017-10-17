Red Sox Interview Brad Ausmus For Managerial Job

BOSTON (CBS) — It should come as no surprise that Dave Dombrowski would have some interest in ex-Tigers manager Brad Ausmus for the Red Sox’ opening at manager. The president of baseball ops, who originally hired Ausmus in Detroit in 2013, confirmed in an email to the Boston Herald’s Chad Jennings that a formal interview took place on Monday.

The Tigers announced in September that they would not be renewing Ausmus’ contract following the 2017 season, dismissing him after the team went 64-98 and finished in last place in the AL Central. He led them to a division title in 2013 with a 90-72 record but eventually fell to the Red Sox in the ALCS. Ultimately, the Tigers went 314-332 in four seasons with Ausmus as manager.

Astros bench manager Alex Cora has also interviewed for the Red Sox’ manager job and is reportedly considered the favorite to land the job. Both he and Ausmus have also drawn interest from the New York Mets, but FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported that the latter has taken his name out of consideration.

Ausmus could be drawn to the Red Sox’ managerial job due to his New England ties, having grown up in Cheshire, Connecticut and graduated from Dartmouth College. He also currently owns a home in Cape Cod.

Perhaps that means that Ausmus is well aware of the intensity of the Boston market and the scrutiny that will come with managing the team. His handling of the media in Detroit could pose some questions for his ability to handle Boston, but it’s clear that Dombrowski isn’t afraid of that.

Jennings speculated in a Tuesday column that it’s clear Dombrowski wants his next manager to better relate to the Red Sox’ young roster. He ostensibly feels that either Ausmus or Cora would be an improvement over John Farrell in that department.