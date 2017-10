Framingham State Addresses Racial Slurs Found In DormA forum for students at Framingham State University will be held Monday afternoon as the school addresses the racial slurs found multiple times in a residence hall over the last few days.

Zakim Bridge Closing Overnight This Week For InspectionsGet ready for overnight closures on the Zakim.

Heavily-Armed Police Search Easton Home For SuspectsOne person was arrested in connection to an assault in North Attleboro early Monday morning, and heavily-armed police are clearing a home in Easton looking for other possible suspects.

Everett Cop Shoots Man Who 'Wanted To Kill A Police Officer,' DA SaysThe man who was shot said "he wanted to kill a police officer," according to investigators.