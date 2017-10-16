WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
‘Totally Irreplaceable’: Waltham Police Say Goodbye To Dear Friend

Filed Under: Juli McDonald, Waltham

WALTHAM (CBS) – Police officers in Waltham said a final farewell to their dear friend Dave Sandison on Monday.

Officers lined the sidewalk to salute his hearse as it passed. The 65-year-old who lived with special needs passed away suddenly. Sandison loved his local police officers, firefighters, and friends at city hall.

waltham1 Totally Irreplaceable: Waltham Police Say Goodbye To Dear Friend

Waltham Police line street to salute Dave Sandison (WBZ-TV)

“I think we lost a little bit of the city today,” said Sgt. Joseph Guigno. “He’d call me first thing in the morning and later on in the afternoon to see what I was investigating, what was going on.”

Sandison would sometimes call them multiple times a day and followed along with all the local action on his police scanner. When the city switched from analog to digital, the police department chipped in to buy Dave a new scanner, so he wouldn’t miss out on a thing.

dave Totally Irreplaceable: Waltham Police Say Goodbye To Dear Friend

Dave Sandison (WBZ-TV)

“Someone we talked to on the phone a lot. Took him out on ride-alongs,” said Captain Jeffrey Rodley. “I personally have had him at my house. He knows my wife and kids. I’ve been to his birthday parties. Someone who is truly unforgettable and totally irreplaceable.”

Dave invited all his friends from town to his birthday party each year, but only if they made a donation to the homeless as their gift to him. Police say they’ll honor him with the tradition every February.

