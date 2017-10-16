WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Keller @ Large: 60 Minutes Investigation Into US Opioid Crisis

BOSTON (CBS) — “The drug companies, frankly, are getting away with murder,” said President Donald Trump yesterday. And while the president talking about soaring drug prices, on Sunday night a joint 60 Minutes/Washington Post investigation exposed a form of political homicide -the drug industry’s successful assault on longstanding law enforcement leeway to go after unscrupulous drug distributors who’ve fueled the national opioid epidemic by flooding the market with the highly-addictive drugs.

“The [Drug Enforcement Administration’s] toughest sanction is to freeze distributors’ shipments of narcotics, a step they haven’t taken in almost two years,” noted the report, which included testimony by DEA whistleblowers.

They say their prosecutions of the distributors had slowed to a trickle after intense drug-industry lobbying last year led to Congressional passage and presidential approval of a law that made it much harder for DEA agents to go after companies for distributing huge quantities of opioids, a practice experts say has fueled the explosion of opioid-related deaths.

It’s a sobering story, one Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker called “incredibly disturbing and distressing in so many ways.”

And it seems like a classic study of how the Washington “swamp” is hampering what candidate Trump made a key campaign initiative.

Congressman Tom Marino

Nonetheless, Congressman Tom Marino of Pennsylvania, a key sponsor of the law, has been nominated by the White House to lead the war on drug abuse as head of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

That was too much for Sen. Joe Manchin of opioid-ravaged West Virginia, who has called for the Marino nomination to be withdrawn.

And the president’s comment?

“He was a very early supporter of mine, the great state of Pennsylvania, he’s a great guy. I did see the report and we’re gonna look into it, we take it very seriously.”

  1. jordan lewis ring (@uslaw1a) says:
    October 16, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    THE CRISIS IS AT THE HOME WHERE THERE IS NO DAD OR ONE STONED….WE AS A NATION ARE TRAVELING THE ROAD TO EXTINCTION….UNLESS WE FACE REALITY….AS WE AVOIDED WITH THE COLLECTION OF ELECTIONS FRAUDS THAT RING THE STATE,,,,,TIME TO REALIZE THE DRUG CRISIS IS THE EFFECT OF A SOCIAL ORDER IN CHAOS….

