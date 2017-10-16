Heavily-Armed Police Search Easton Home For Suspects

EASTON (CBS) — One person was arrested in connection to an assault in North Attleboro early Monday morning, and heavily-armed police are clearing a home in Easton looking for other possible suspects.

Easton Police and NEMLEC SWAT officers were clearing each room of the home on Old Foundry Street because they believe one or two other people may be inside and armed with unlicensed guns.

Easton Police Chief Gary Sullivan told WBZ-TV that the assault happened around 1:30 a.m. and involved a dangerous weapon.

He said the suspect threatened to shoot the victim if they called police.

The suspect’s vehicle was spotted with multiple people inside by Easton Police. Those people were taken in for questioning and released after they told officers the suspect they were looking for was in the Old Foundry Street home.

That suspect was asleep when police arrived, and was taken into custody.

Chief Sullivan said officers were using a robot to search the home for other possible armed suspects.

The Town of Easton warned area residents on their Facebook page to stay away from the area until it is declared safe.