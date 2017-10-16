Twitter Explodes After Shocking Overturned TD Call In Patriots-Jets

BOSTON (CBS) — In any given NFL game, decisions like the one the officials made in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game are prime material for angry rants on social media. The officials’ stunning overturned touchdown call on Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, which was ruled a fumble and a touchback to give the ball back to the Patriots after a lengthy replay review, was one such moment. And Twitter did not disappoint.

The game itself was a typically tight battle that Patriots fans ought to be used to with road games at the Jets. But of course, the controversial (to put it lightly) call has dominated the postgame discussion and overshadowed a decently competitive football game.

There was no shortage of reactions to the call on Twitter, which ranged from furious to befuddled to … satisfied – from those rooting for the Pats, of course. Here is a sample of the most amusing tweets:

That call against the Jets.. pic.twitter.com/5aSrwKVMRJ — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) October 15, 2017

Just saw the Jets play. That is what we in the business refer to as a "touchdown". — Nate (@BarstoolNate) October 15, 2017

When you hear ANYONE try to justify overturning ASJ touchdown #Jets pic.twitter.com/KLbg5XPmF0 — Let's Talk Jets! (@TalkJetsRadio) October 16, 2017

If that call went against the Patriots there would protests and towels and tears and cars flipped over and on fire — KFC (@KFCBarstool) October 15, 2017

Jets fans will say it’s photoshopped pic.twitter.com/TOI27MthlO — Tom Brady's Ego (@TomBradysEgo) October 15, 2017

I have written and deleted quite a few tweets since that call. As any of them might get my account suspended. What a disgrace. #Jets — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 15, 2017

After further review, Brady and the refs decided the Austin Seferian-Jenkins TD is actually a Touchback pic.twitter.com/Ob6uArjc27 — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 15, 2017

What if I told you that Austin Seferian-Jenkins fumbled the ball, without actually fumbling? An ESPN 30 for 30. — Mike Nash (@MikeNash15) October 15, 2017

me trying to figure out why the Seferian-Jenkins TD was overturned pic.twitter.com/GRDUUCD55j — Dave Lozo (@davelozo) October 15, 2017

In New York, the fury has spilled over into Monday morning.

When you wake up still pissed off with the referees from the #Jets game. pic.twitter.com/TqOuV1XvrR — NYK-NYJ-NYY-4life (@knicksjets4life) October 16, 2017

Considering the circumstances surrounding the call and the fact that the officials needed a few frames of super-slow-motion replay to make the ruling, this won’t be the last time you hear about this call. It’s the kind of call that rewrites the rulebook – and certainly draws plenty of strong responses.