Hernandez Lawyers Refile CTE Suit Against NFL In State Court

DEDHAM (AP) — Lawyers for late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez have refiled a lawsuit against the NFL.

The attorneys filed a federal lawsuit last month after Hernandez had killed himself in prison and an autopsy had revealed he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease found in people who’ve suffered repetitive brain trauma such as concussions.

The new lawsuit was filed Monday in Massachusetts’ state court, where the attorneys say they can make more claims.

Hernandez’s lawyers accuse the NFL of hiding the true dangers of football. They’re seeking damages for Hernandez’s daughter.

The new lawsuit also names helmet maker Riddell. The NFL and Riddell haven’t responded to emails seeking comment.

The Patriots have been removed from the new lawsuit.

Hernandez had been serving a life sentence for a murder conviction.

