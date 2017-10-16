17-Year-Old Identified As Driver In Lawrence Hit and Run

LAWRENCE (CBS) — A 17-year-old has been summoned to juvenile court in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured a Lawrence woman.

Lawrence Police said Janet Rosa, 45, was crossing the street near the intersection of Amesbury and Lawrence Streets when she was hit by a car just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

Rosa was transported to Lawrence General Hospital and then airlifted to a Boston hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Janet Rosa (Family Courtesy Photo)

Based on preliminary investigations, police said they believed a gray Toyota Camry was involved in the crash and then drove away.

Public information found online and in the media then led police to identify a 17-year-old boy from Lawrence as the driver.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

