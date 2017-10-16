17-Year-Old Identified As Driver In Lawrence Hit and Run

Man Barricaded In Burning Leominster HomePolice officers with guns drawn surrounded a burning home in Leominster as firefighters worked to put out the flames and a crisis negotiator attempted to communicate with a man barricaded inside.

Framingham State Addresses Racial Slurs Found In DormA forum for students at Framingham State University will be held Monday afternoon as the school addresses the racial slurs found multiple times in a residence hall over the last few days.

17-Year-Old Identified As Driver In Lawrence Hit and RunA 17-year-old has been summoned to juvenile court in connection with a hit and run that left a Lawrence woman critically injured.

Black Lives Matter Sign Defaced At Boston CollegeBoston College is looking into an incident where two Black Lives Matter signs were defaced in a residence hall.