17-Year-Old Identified As Driver In Lawrence Hit and Run

LAWRENCE (CBS) — A 17-year-old has been summoned to juvenile court in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured a Lawrence woman.
Lawrence Police said Janet Rosa, 45, was crossing the street near the intersection of Amesbury and Lawrence Streets when she was hit by a car just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
Rosa was transported to Lawrence General Hospital and then airlifted to a Boston hospital where she remains in critical condition.
Based on preliminary investigations, police said they believed a gray Toyota Camry was involved in the crash and then drove away.
Public information found online and in the media then led police to identify a 17-year-old boy from Lawrence as the driver.
He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.