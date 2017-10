Woman Killed In Rollover Crash In WeymouthState Police responded to the crash on Route 3 near Exit 16 around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Sen. Warren Campaigns For Boston Mayor Marty WalshU.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren attended a campaign event for fellow Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Robots Take Over Boston's City Hall Plaza At Tech EventMore than two dozen robots were displayed in action for the public at a "robot block party" event as a part of HUBweek.

President Clinton, Chelsea Clinton Lead Day Of Volunteer Work In BostonThe 42nd President and his daughter were in Boston Sunday as the Clinton Foundation held their annual Day of Action in the city.