Robots Take Over Boston’s City Hall Plaza At Tech Event

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Robots are taking over Boston’s City Hall Plaza — and no, that’s not a political statement.

More than two dozen robots were displayed in action for the public at a “robot block party” event as a part of HUBweek.

Sunday morning’s free gathering sprung from a partnership between the city of Boston and MassRobotics, a collective of engineers, rocket scientists and entrepreneurs.

“I think it’s really exciting to see so many artists, researchers, and scientists, sharing things in ways that are accessible to most of the population. You can come look at it, talk to them, see what’s going on,” Frank Gillette of Cambridge told WBZ NewsRadi0 1030.

Start-ups, local universities, and industry-leading companies were all able to show off their innovation.

This included an “autonomous vehicle petting zoo” showcasing self-driving vehicles created by nuTonomy, Optimus Ride, Delphi and a collaboration between Toyota and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Mayor Marty Walsh called the event a chance “to see Boston’s inventions in person and explore why Boston is a hub for innovation and technology.”

