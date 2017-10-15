Racial Slur Written On Framingham State Dorm Door Leaves Students ‘Scared’

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A second racial slur has been found at Framingham State University, just two days after racial slurs were found on a flyer hanging in a residence hall.

Eunice Bwambok, a junior at FSU, said the racist message was found on her door, written in marker, on Sunday.

“When I saw it this morning, I was pretty hurt. I didn’t feel safe going back to my room and I felt like I was a target especially since it was written outside of our door,” Bwambok said.

She and her roommate, Nicole Harvey, feel uncomfortable in their dorm.

Harvey explained, “We never felt like we’re scared to go to sleep in our own room. And that’s how we feel now.”

On Sunday, FSU President F. Javier Cevallos, addressed the incident in a letter to students and administration.

Cevallos wrote, “This behavior is unacceptable and we are going to do everything within our power to determine who is responsible and hold them accountable. It is our highest priority for students to feel welcome, respected and safe on campus,” said Cevallos. “Now, more than ever, it is important that we come together as a community to condemn this behavior, address your questions and concerns, and show our support for one another.”

According to the president, the racist message was in the same dorm where racial slurs were found written on a flyer Friday.

Officials are looking into whether the messages are related.

“We’re really scared because if you can go from writing on a flyer to writing with permanent marker on our dorm room door, then you can do anything else,” said Harvey.

A public forum to discuss the incidents will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday in the Dwight Hall Performing Arts Center.

“We want to make sure that everyone who involved in this situation knows that it is completely unacceptable, intolerable and they will be remedies against them,” said Millie Gonzalez, the school Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer.

University Police are interviewing students who live in the building as a part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call University Police at 508-626-4911. Those that wish to remain anonymous can text 67283 with FSUTIP in the body of the text.