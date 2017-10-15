WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Patriots Live Blog: David Harris Inactive For Pats Against Former Team

Filed Under: Live Blog, Michael Hurley, New England Patriots, New York Jets, NFL, Patriots, Sports News

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

11:32 a.m.: The Patriots have announced their inactive list, and former Jet David Harris won’t be suiting up for this one. Here’s the list.

CB Eric Rowe
RB Rex Burkhead
LB Harvey Langi
OL Cole Croston
CB Stephon Gilmore
OL Cameron Fleming
LB David Harris

For the Jets, Muhammad Wilkerson is active. That could be big. Here are the Jets’ inactives:

QB Christian Hackenberg
RB Bilal Powell
DB Derrick Jones
LB Freddie Bishop
LB Obum Gwacham
OL Jonotthan Harrison
TE Jordan Leggett

11:22 a.m.: We already know that Stephon Gilmore is out due to a concussion. It’s unclear when or how he suffered that concussion. We also know that Harvey Langi and his wife are in the hospital after being rear-ended in what was a frightening car crash in Foxboro.

Rex Burkhead and Eric Rowe are still out, too.

11 a.m.: It’s Week 6 in the NFL, and first place in the AFC East is up for grabs this afternoon in the Meadowlands. What a world.

It’s tough to get a real accurate feel for this game. A lot of factors point to it being a close contest. But then the presence of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick makes it feel like a blowout might just happen.

Despite that latter factor, the Patriots are just 2-2 at the Jets ever since the famous Butt Fumble in 2012. (Butt Fumble … classic.) The Patriots won last year by five points and won in 2014 by just one point. Considering those two Patriots team eventually won Super Bowls, it speaks to how randomly close these Pats-Jets games can be.

So, it ought to be a good one. Follow along here for updates and analysis all afternoon long.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.

