Patriots Live Blog: David Harris Inactive For Pats Against Former Team

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

11:32 a.m.: The Patriots have announced their inactive list, and former Jet David Harris won’t be suiting up for this one. Here’s the list.

CB Eric Rowe

RB Rex Burkhead

LB Harvey Langi

OL Cole Croston

CB Stephon Gilmore

OL Cameron Fleming

LB David Harris

For the Jets, Muhammad Wilkerson is active. That could be big. Here are the Jets’ inactives:

QB Christian Hackenberg

RB Bilal Powell

DB Derrick Jones

LB Freddie Bishop

LB Obum Gwacham

OL Jonotthan Harrison

TE Jordan Leggett

11:22 a.m.: We already know that Stephon Gilmore is out due to a concussion. It’s unclear when or how he suffered that concussion. We also know that Harvey Langi and his wife are in the hospital after being rear-ended in what was a frightening car crash in Foxboro.

Rex Burkhead and Eric Rowe are still out, too.

11 a.m.: It’s Week 6 in the NFL, and first place in the AFC East is up for grabs this afternoon in the Meadowlands. What a world.

It’s tough to get a real accurate feel for this game. A lot of factors point to it being a close contest. But then the presence of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick makes it feel like a blowout might just happen.

Despite that latter factor, the Patriots are just 2-2 at the Jets ever since the famous Butt Fumble in 2012. (Butt Fumble … classic.) The Patriots won last year by five points and won in 2014 by just one point. Considering those two Patriots team eventually won Super Bowls, it speaks to how randomly close these Pats-Jets games can be.

So, it ought to be a good one. Follow along here for updates and analysis all afternoon long.

