WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Massarotti: Red Sox Have Bigger Issues Than Their Search For New Manager

By Tony Massarotti
Filed Under: Alex Cora, Boston Red Sox, John Farrell, Sports News, Tony Massarotti, Tony Massarotti Columns

BOSTON (CBS) — Quick, what’s the most overplayed story in Boston sports?

If your answer is anything other than the Red Sox managerial search, you need a life.

According to the Boston Globe, Alex Cora will be interviewed on Sunday for the managerial vacancy created by the recent firing of John Farrell. Given that Cora is the bench coach of the Houston Astros, the fact that he is interviewing in the middle of the American League Championship Series is revealing. Most times, coaches whose teams are participating in the playoffs wait until their teams are eliminated – or until they win a championship – before they start focusing on things like managerial vacancies.

That aside, maybe you want Cora as the next Red Sox manager and maybe you don’t. Maybe you want Sandy Alomar or Gabe Kapler or Jason Varitek. No matter your choice, there is every chance that you are right … or that you are wrong.

Here’s the point: in the absence of a slam-dunk consensus choice like Jim Leyland in his prime, none of us has any clue whether the next Red Sox manager will be a good choice or a bad one. By now, we should know that hiring the next manager is all, 100 percent, entirely about the fit. When the Red Sox hired John Farrell in 2013, we all thought he was the right guy at the right time. And he was. Five years later, we know that Farrell often sounded more like a corporate executive than a baseball manager and that he had trouble figuring out complexities like the double switch and when the rules allowed him to change pitchers.

Get the point? Many of us were underwhelmed when the Red Sox hired Terry Francona, who went on to become the greatest manager in Red Sox history. Ditto in New York for Joe Torre, who looked like an extraordinarily average retread when he took over the New York Yankees in 1996.  Joe Maddon was a nobody when the Tampa Bay Rays hired him, and now he’s regarded more like Phil Jackson in spikes, at least when he’s not running Aroldis Chapman into the ground.

The point is that you have no idea whether Cora can handle these Red Sox or not. Ditto for Kapler or any of the other candidates. None of us do. The Red Sox are going largely on feel here, which is to say that they’re looking for the manager who best suits them at this point in time. That means someone who can handle the scrutiny of Boston, the petulance of David Price, the sensitivity of the Sox’ young core and the lofty expectations of a big market team. They need someone who can be both a face of the franchise (particularly in the absence of David Ortiz or a ream star player) and a leader.

Mostly, they need someone likable to their fans and players both. (Or at least we think they do.) Go back and look at David Price as he returned to the dugout following his final pitch of the 2017 season, in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against Houston. As Price returns to the dugout, Fenway is on its feet. He is greeted with high fives as he goes down the dugout steps. And while this is all taking place, Price walks right by Farrell and pitching coach Carl Willis, neither of whom even look at the disenchanted left-hander, in what may have been the biggest moment of the 2017 Boston baseball season.

Now compare that with what happened in New York earlier this week, in Game 5 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Cleveland Indians, when David Robertson escapes from a jam while starter CC Sabathia (who had been replaced by Robertson) is standing on the top step of the dugout and pounding on the railing in delight.

Did Farrell ignore Price because he had planned to keep Price in the game, as we later learned? Maybe. Maybe Price ignored his manager for the same reason. But whatever it was, the entire vibe didn’t feel right. But then, with the 2017 Red Sox, it rarely did.

Again, you undoubtedly have your favorites with regard to the identity of the next Red Sox manager. We all do. And the truth is that none of us have a clue about the fit. What we do know – or should – is that it was time for a change because within the walls of the home clubhouse at Fenway Park, John Farrell simply wasn’t working anymore.

And we know, too, that the Red Sox have far bigger problems than their manager, from the middle of their lineup to the leadership void in their clubhouse, and that those are far, far more important than the man who fills out the lineup card in a sport where managers can often do more harm than good.

More from Tony Massarotti
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch