Marine Who Lost Legs In Afghanistan Running 31 Marathons

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A U.S. military veteran who lost both legs in Afghanistan is running 31 marathons in 31 cities — in 31 days.

Now-retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rob Jones ran 26.2 miles around Castle Island on Sunday — his fourth of 31 consecutive attempts to cover the classic marathon distance.

He kicked off his odyssey in London last week.

“I am trying to prove that just because a veteran comes home and they’re wounded psychologically or physically, that doesn’t then mean they are broken or incapable of contributing to society and their families,” said Jones.

Jones grew up in Lovettsville, Virginia. He lost his legs when he stepped on an improvised explosive device in 2010 while on his second tour of duty in Afghanistan.

“My objective for my life was still the same after that, I wanted to leave the world a better place.”

The 32-year-old decided a year and a half ago, that he would take on 31 marathons in 31 days, in 31 cities to “to help show America loves veterans and they are here to support them.”

Over the month, Jones hopes to raise one million dollars for wounded veterans organizations.

The races are not organized, Jones just allows fellow runners to join in.

“It’s physically taxing it’s mentally taxing but I am doing it for a purpose greater than myself which is for veterans,” Jones continued.

In the past, Jones has cycled across the U.S., raising more than $120,000 for veterans’ charities.

