Keller @ Large: Rep. Joe Kennedy III Talks Trump’s War On Obamacare

By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Healthcare, Joe Kennedy III, Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Obamacare

BOSTON (CBS) — With President Donald Trump’s latest Executive Orders related to the Affordable Care Act, WBZ political analyst sat down with Rep. Joseph Kennedy III to talk about how the president’s war on Obamacare would affect Massachusetts residents.

Rep. Kennedy said the orders would be potentially devastating for those who get their healthcare from Massachusetts exchanges.

“The combination of what these two orders seek to do is doubling down on some of the bills that the American public said just weren’t good enough over the past 10 months in Congress,” Kennedy said.

kennedykeller Keller @ Large: Rep. Joe Kennedy III Talks Trumps War On Obamacare

Rep. Joe Kennedy III. (WBZ-TV)

He said those bills “created one set of healthcare rules and values for the rich and the healthy, and a different set for everybody else.”

In the interview, Keller noted Kennedy dropped his usual optimistic tone.

“I’m still optimistic, but it is a frustrating time,” Kennedy said. “Healthcare, economy, innovation, immigration–those values are under assault by this administration.”

Keller and Kennedy also discussed the chances of a bipartisan healthcare fix.

