Controversial Fumble Call Dominates Postgame Discussion From Patriots’ Win Over Jets

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots went on the road and won a tight game against the Jets. But that’s not going to be the talking point around the NFL after this one.

Instead, the national football debate will center around a controversial call that wiped away a would-be Jets touchdown and gave the football to the Patriots in a 10-point game in the fourth quarter.

Despite the swirling controversy, the rule enforced is actually quite simple. If a runner fumbles the football, he must regain possession and establish that possession before falling out of bounds. If he doesn’t regain possession before falling out of bounds in the end zone, then he has essentially fumbled out of bounds in the end zone. And a fumble out of bounds in the end zone goes down as a touchback, meaning the defense gets the ball. It’s a turnover.

On this play in question, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins was being tackled by Patriots safety Duron Harmon when cornerback Malcolm Butler came into the picture and knocked the ball loose from Seferian-Jenkins’ grasp just before he crossed the plane of the goal line.

Seferian-Jenkins did get a hold of the ball again, but he didn’t get any body parts down in the field of play before he landed out of bounds.

The call on the field was a touchdown. But after a replay review, referee Tony Corrente announced that the New York replay office had ruled that Seferian-Jenkins never regained possession in the field of play. Ergo, it was Patriots ball at their own 20-yard line, and there was no Jets touchdown.

“We knew it was close once they threw it up on the big screen,” Patriots defensive captain Devin McCourty said. “You can see the ball get juggled a little bit. But it always comes down to how they see it. Is it enough evidence, is it not enough? We felt that the ball was juggled a little bit, but I didn’t know which way it was going to go. Obviously as a defense, we’ll take that any day.”

Considering the Jets lost the game by exactly seven points — and because the rule was not properly understood by the broadcast crew calling the game — this overturn will be looked at as arguably the single biggest reason the Patriots won the game.

However, as many people who understand the minutiae of NFL rules expected, the call was made properly with regard to the rules in place. An argument can be made that that level of “fumble” or “loss of possession” is not in line with the spirit of the rule, but it can’t be debated whether the rule exists or whether it was enforced properly.

