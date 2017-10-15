Sen. Warren To Campaign For Boston Mayor Marty Walsh

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is planning to attend a campaign event for fellow Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
Warren will campaign with Walsh and his supporters Sunday afternoon at Doyle’s Pub, a popular spot with local residents and politicians in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood.
Walsh is facing off against City Councilor Tito Jackson, also a Democrat, in next month’s mayoral contest.
Later in the day, Warren will campaign with Democratic state Senate candidate Paul Feeney in Attleboro.
Sunday evening Warren will attend a dinner at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute in Boston.
The dinner will honor former Secretary of State — and former Democratic U.S. senator from Massachusetts — John Kerry with the institute’s annual Lifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Public Service.
Warren is up for re-election next year.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)