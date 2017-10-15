President Clinton, Chelsea Clinton Lead Day Of Volunteer Work In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The 42nd President and his daughter were in Boston Sunday as the Clinton Foundation held their annual Day of Action in the city.

President Bill Clinton led hundreds students from the Clinton Global Initiative in a series of four volunteer beautification projects.

At the Madison Park Vocational High School, Clinton told the students that giving back to their communities was one of the best ways to end some of the divisiveness now facing our country.

“Do your work, learn something about Boston, help people, and realize you are sending the loudest message the whole world needs to hear today–show up and serve,” he said.

At an event at Northeastern University, Clinton opened his remarks with a joke about Mayor Walsh’s distinct accent.

“When Mayor Walsh talks, he’s so Boston Irish it’s not clear that English is his first language,” Clinton said.

President Clinton praised Northeastern for their global commitment.

“An ordinary part of being a student in Northeastern University is taking six months and going to another culture in another country and being of use, and learning how other people live,” he said. “Very different from all this rhetoric about ‘we all need to stick to our own kind, and the only thing that matters is our differences’.”

Speaking at a conference at Northeastern Saturday night with Chelsea Clinton and Rep. Joe Kennedy III, President Clinton told the crowd America is currently having an identity crisis between two ideas.

“Do I want to live in a world where the only way I can win is to beat your brains out, or would I prefer to live in a world where the only way I can win is for you to be elevated?” he asked.

The events were all part of the Clinton Global Initiatives University Meeting, a three-day conference addressing issues like social, economic, and environmental concerns around the world.

