Patriots-Jets News, Notes & Fun Facts: Tom Brady Eyeing NFL Wins Record

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots head to New Jersey to take on the New York Jets on Sunday, a battle for first place in the AFC East.

Here are some news, notes and fun facts ahead of the tilt:

– Sunday is the 117th meeting between the Patriots and Jets, with New England holding a 61-54-1 record against their division rival.

– This will be the Patriots’ first AFC East opponent of the season. It’s the latest they’ll face a division foe since the 2005 season, when they had to wait until Week 8 to take on an AFC East team.

– Since 2001, the Pats are 76-22 against AFC East opponents.

– Bill Belichick owns a 78-28 record against AFC East opponents, including a 23-10 record against the Jets.

– Tom Brady is 23-6 against the Jets during the regular season. He is 71-18 as a starter against the AFC East.

– The Pats QB is staring down another career milestone. A win on Sunday will be Brady’s 187th victory in the regular season, breaking his tie with Peyton Manning and Bret Favre for the most ever by a quarterback.

– Brady has thrown for over 300 yards in each of his last four games.

– The Patriots have won their last 10 road games during regular season play.

– Chris Hogan now has a career high 5 touchdown receptions for the season. He has found the end zone in each of the last four games.

– Stephen Gostkowski is a perfect 12-for-12 on field goals for the season.

