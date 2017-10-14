New Survey Reveals Important Information All Women Should Know

October 14, 2017

A recent survey conducted by March of Dimes is being used to bring more awareness about the importance of educating women on taking the best vitamins and nutrients before and during pregnancy. The survey found that while most women are aware of the importance of prenatal care, including vitamins, for a healthy pregnancy and baby; significant gaps remain in their understanding and behavior around preventing birth defects with folic acid.

On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with Researcher & Public Health Leader Dr. Jose Cordero. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

MARCH OF DIMES REVEALS SURVEY

Prenatal Health & Nutrition

English website:

www.marchofdimes.org

Spanish website:

www.nacersano.org



CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

Facebook: WbzCentroYadires

Twitter: @YadiresWBZ

Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.