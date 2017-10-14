New Survey Reveals Important Information All Women Should Know

By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
October 14, 2017
A recent survey conducted by March of Dimes is being used to bring more awareness about the importance of educating women on taking the best vitamins and nutrients before and during pregnancy. The survey found that while most women are aware of the importance of prenatal care, including vitamins, for a healthy pregnancy and baby; significant gaps remain in their understanding and behavior around preventing birth defects with folic acid.

On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with Researcher & Public Health Leader Dr. Jose Cordero. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
MARCH OF DIMES REVEALS SURVEY
Prenatal Health & Nutrition
English website:
www.marchofdimes.org
Spanish website:
www.nacersano.org
 
