Residents Displaced After NH House Fire

NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – Flames ripped through a New Hampshire home on Saturday morning, leaving the building uninhabitable.
Heavy fire gutted part of a home on New Searles Road in Nashua Saturday around 8 a.m.
Initially firefighters were told of a trapped resident, but the person was found outside the home a short time later.
Firefighters were able to knock down the heavy flames within about 15 minutes.
The fire mostly consumed a three-season porch on the second floor of the house.
But due to heavy heat and smoke damage, the house was deemed uninhabitable.
Three people were displaced in the fire.