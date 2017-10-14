Residents Displaced After NH House Fire

Filed Under: House Fire, Nashua NH

NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – Flames ripped through a New Hampshire home on Saturday morning, leaving the building uninhabitable.

Heavy fire gutted part of a home on New Searles Road in Nashua Saturday around 8 a.m.

fire2 Residents Displaced After NH House Fire

New Searles Roads residents were displaced after a house fire. (Image Credit: Nashua Fire Department)

Initially firefighters were told of a trapped resident, but the person was found outside the home a short time later.

Firefighters were able to knock down the heavy flames within about 15 minutes.

The fire mostly consumed a three-season porch on the second floor of the house.

fire1 Residents Displaced After NH House Fire

A fire broke out at a split level home in Nashua. (Image Credit: Nashua Fire Department)

But due to heavy heat and smoke damage, the house was deemed uninhabitable.

Three people were displaced in the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch