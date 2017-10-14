Pilots Targeted By Laser Pointers North Of Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – Pilots of two commercial flights reported laser pointers being pointed at their planes north of Logan Airport on Friday night.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said one Air Wisconsin pilot reported a laser illumination around 7:45 p.m. after departing Portland International Airport.
Another Air Wisconsin pilot was en route to Portland when they spotted the laser.
Both incidents happened about 30 miles north of Boston.
Local police were notified of the laser strikes, which can fill the cockpit with light and make flying more difficult. The FAA will investigate the incidents.