Map Shows Where Teal Pumpkin Houses Are This Halloween

BOSTON (CBS) – By now, families dealing with food allergies know to look for the teal pumpkins on Halloween for a non-food treat.

(WBZ)

To make things even easier for trick-or-treaters, the Teal Pumpkin Project has put out a digital map showing the more than 3,500 households offering something other than candy on Halloween.

Click Here To See The Map

“The map is easy to navigate from mobile devices and can point you toward participating homes in your area,” the project says.

The project continues to grow, with teal pumpkins now popping up in Canada, the UK, Jordan and Japan.

