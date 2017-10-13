State Police Add Double Killing Suspect To Most Wanted List

State Police Add Double Killing Suspect To Most Wanted ListMassachusetts State Police have added a new name to their most wanted list.

2 Children Hit By Car, Seriously Injured In HalifaxTwo children are hospitalized with serious injuries after they were hit by a car in Halifax Friday afternoon.

College Student With Disability Frustrated Over Lack Of Automatic DoorsSarah Deckert doesn't want her disability to be a roadblock, but it didn't take long to run into one when she started at Framingham State University this fall.

Volunteers Renovate Gold Star Family's HomeIt was a top to bottom home rehab for the Dorchester widow of a soldier killed in Iraq.