Student Charged With Threatening Lowell High School On Snapchat

Filed Under: David Robichaud, Lowell High School, School Threat, SnapChat

LOWELL (CBS) – A student was arrested after posting a threat against Lowell High School on Snapchat.

Police learned of the Snapchat post, which involved a “possible firearm,” on Friday around 7 a.m.

Officers took the student who allegedly posted the threat into custody on a charge of making threats causing the disruption of school.

There is no current threat to the school following the incident, police said.

“The safety of students and staff is of the utmost importance, and appropriate action is being taken by both the Lowell Police Department and Lowell Public Schools,” police said.

The student’s identity was not released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch