Rob Gronkowski Confirms He’ll Play Against Jets On Sunday

Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Rob Gronkowski, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — After a surprising absence from last Thursday’s Patriots win over the Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski says he’s ready to play on Sunday against the Jets. The tight end is working his way back from a thigh contusion suffered in Week 4.

“I’m good to go,” said Gronkowski. “Ready to play. Whatever the coaches call, whatever plays they have me in, I’ll be ready to roll.”

Along with quarterback Tom Brady, who is also ready to play despite a shoulder injury, Gronkowski did not practice on Wednesday and was listed as a limited participant on Thursday. The Patriots will release their final injury report on Friday.

Gronkowski also dealt with a groin injury suffered during the Patriots’ Week 2 win over the Saints, but he still played in Week 3 against the Texans.

The tight end caught 20 passes for 318 yards and two touchdowns in four games prior to missing Week 5. He could have something of a challenge ahead of him against the Jets defense, which has allowed only two touchdowns and the eighth-fewest catches to tight ends so far this season. He’s made 54 catches for 655 yards and six touchdowns in 11 career games against the Jets.

gettyimages 494235182 Rob Gronkowski Confirms Hell Play Against Jets On Sunday

Rob Gronkowski carries the ball after a catch against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 25, 2015. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Gronkowski’s availability is always big news for his fantasy owners – not that Bill Belichick would care.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch