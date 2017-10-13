Rob Gronkowski Confirms He’ll Play Against Jets On Sunday

BOSTON (CBS) — After a surprising absence from last Thursday’s Patriots win over the Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski says he’s ready to play on Sunday against the Jets. The tight end is working his way back from a thigh contusion suffered in Week 4.

“I’m good to go,” said Gronkowski. “Ready to play. Whatever the coaches call, whatever plays they have me in, I’ll be ready to roll.”

Along with quarterback Tom Brady, who is also ready to play despite a shoulder injury, Gronkowski did not practice on Wednesday and was listed as a limited participant on Thursday. The Patriots will release their final injury report on Friday.

Rob Gronkowski says he is ready to go for Sunday’s game against the Jets. pic.twitter.com/8RQvHSIAaR — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 13, 2017

Gronkowski also dealt with a groin injury suffered during the Patriots’ Week 2 win over the Saints, but he still played in Week 3 against the Texans.

The tight end caught 20 passes for 318 yards and two touchdowns in four games prior to missing Week 5. He could have something of a challenge ahead of him against the Jets defense, which has allowed only two touchdowns and the eighth-fewest catches to tight ends so far this season. He’s made 54 catches for 655 yards and six touchdowns in 11 career games against the Jets.

Gronkowski’s availability is always big news for his fantasy owners – not that Bill Belichick would care.