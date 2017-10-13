Adam Jones’ 5-Point Plan To Fix The Red Sox

BOSTON (CBS) — After another disappointing end in early October, the Boston Red Sox need to make some noise this offseason.

Dave Dombrowski is starting to feel some heat, and is entering his most important offseason as the team’s president of baseball ops. Not only does he need to find a new manager, but he needs to fix a Red Sox roster that has a big deficiency in the power department.

Hopefully the spending freeze is over and Dombrowski can use some of the cash they print at Fenway Park this offseason. 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Adam Jones offered up a five-point plan that will lead the Red Sox to another AL East crown, and should make them a contender and not a pretender next October.

1. Sign J.D. Martinez

Martinez is one of the biggest names on the free agent market this winter, after hitting .303 with 45 homers and 104 RBI for the Tigers and Diamondbacks in 2017, and leads off Jones’ plan to fix the Red Sox.

“Put him in the outfield, put him at DH. Maybe he’s a guy who could move to first base later on in his career,” said Jones.

2. Sign Eric Hosmer

Jones says one big free agent isn’t enough.

“I know that’s a lot of money; you’re talking about spending on Sandoval and Hanley in the offseason, a couple of big free agents, which is risky. But you’re the Boston Red Sox for God’s sake. You make money hand over fist. You just spent one year under the luxury tax which means you owe us. Not just one big, splashy target, but you owe us one for last year. Time to go out and get two of them. Martinz can play in left field or DH, Hosmer can play first base. I don’t think Hosmer alone is enough of a power bat — you need two.

“Now it gets tricky because there aren’t enough spots to go around,” said Jones, leading into point three of his plan.

3. Trade Jackie Bradley Jr.

Jones says it’s time to cash in on the Gold Glove center fielder.

“Throw in a guy like Eduardo Rodriguez and go out and get some pitching depth. When I say pitching depth, upgrade your 4 or 5 spot. You’ll still have Sale, Price, Porcello and Pomeranz. Upgrade the back end of the rotation,” said Jones. “Deal off Bradley Jr., who is arbitration eligible and not far from hitting free agency, with Scott Boras as his agent. Throw in Rodriguez to a smaller market team and I feel they have some upside. Package them together and see what you can get for some pitching depth at the back end of your rotation.”

4. Think About 2013

Ben Cherington made a point of bringing in great clubhouse guys ahead of the 2013 season. It’s time for Dombrowski to copy that blueprint.

“Add yourself a Victorino, Napoli, Gomes, Ross. Bring in a gritty veteran, someone who is respected in the clubhouse and doesn’t need to play every day. Someone who can keep people on the straight and narrow, because the Red Sox don’t have that,” said Jones. “Make sure you bring in someone who can police the clubhouse a bit. Pedroia and Price, they aren’t cutting it.”

5. Get A Setup Guy Or Two

The Boston bullpen was a pleasant surprise in 2017. Dombrowski needs to make it even better in 2018.

“You’re not going to have Addison Reed on this team, and I don’t trust the Matt Barnes and Heath Hembrees of the world,” said Jones. “Go upgrade your bullpen in front of Craig Kimbrel.”

Nick Cattles agrees with Jones’ plan, and would like to see Boston re-sign Eduardo Nunez to be their Swiss army knife around the diamond. Neither brought up Miami Marlins superstar Giancarlo Stanton, who they think will be much too expensive on the trade market.

Listen to the full discussion in the podcast above!