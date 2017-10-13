Suboxone Strips Sent To Mass. Prisoner Inside Prayer Card

WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News
Massachusetts Department Of Correction, prison contraband

CONCORD (CBS) – Prison security guards search religiously to catch contraband before it gets into the state’s prisons.

This week, Massachusetts Department of Corrections found banned items hidden in an unlikely place.

Suboxone strips were found in a prayer card at Massachusetts Correctional Institution (MCI) Concord on Tuesday.

The prayer card had been mailed to a prisoner, but was spotted before it got in their hands.

Corrections officials said the strips are usually cut into small pieces and sold for up to $100 each.

