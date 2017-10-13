Keller @ Large: We’re Seeing A Lot More Disturbing Behavior In Society

BOSTON (CBS) – Most of you probably never heard of Tony Schwartz, the journalist who was hired by Donald Trump in the mid-1980s to co-author a book about Trump’s business philosophy.

While spending a year with Trump writing the bestselling book “The Art of the Deal,” Schwartz became perhaps the most knowledgeable non-family member about the man who would become president.

He’s not a fan, as you can see from his regular tweets about Trump, including this one from the other day:

Trump is exposing something deeply disturbed in some part of the American psyche — an abusive, entitled, self-deluding, rageful emptiness. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) October 12, 2017

“Trump is exposing something deeply disturbed in some part of the American psyche — an abusive, entitled, self-deluding, rageful emptiness.”

Tough words, but it would be a shame if Trump-lovers ignore them or Trump-haters miss the deeper message.

We can see what Schwartz is talking about not just in the president’s bizarre, self-destructive behavior, but in the abysmal conduct of both celebrities, from Bill Clinton to Bill Cosby to Harvey Weinstein and other greed-crazed exploiters, and regular folks, the child-abusers and drunken drivers and racists we see on the news.

Unbridled selfishness, sociopathic disregard for humanity, out-of-control anger and vindictiveness – these are the mental illnesses Schwartz is talking about and seeing not just in his nemesis but in a society at large.

It’s an observation that sane people everywhere should be thinking about and considering how to act on.

Unless we want to just let that be the way things are from now on.