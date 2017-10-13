NightSide – Should the President Have the Authority to Launch?

BOSTON (CBS) – Since nuclear weapons first became a part of the United States’ arsenal in the 1940’s, the President has had the singular authority to authorize a nuclear strike. But as reports emerge that President Trump has looked into increasing the nuclear stockpile of the United States, some have started to question whether one person should really have that much power. A recent editorial in The New York Times called on Congress to enact legislation that would change that to introduce more checks and balances on the process. Do you agree that the President should be able to launch nuclear weapons at any time for any reason? Or should there be a check on that authority? Do we run the risk of making the process too bureaucratic and inefficient?